Whether you’re in it for lyrics that speak to you, amazing musicianship, or to scream-sing with 12,000 fellow fans as you watch your favorite artists perform, Alpharetta has the playlist for an awesome live music getaway!

The music isn’t the only thing that will whisk you away either — Alpharetta is home to over 200 chef-driven restaurants, ample attractions for all ages, and 250 stunning shops within a 5-mile radius of each other.

Get ready to tune in and turn up the fun in Alpharetta, Georgia!

Find the Music

Bright lights, a big stage, and even bigger sounds – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre is the place for electrifying entertainment! With awesome acts like Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and many more exceptional headliners gracing the stage in 2023, you’re likely to find a show that will rock your world. This epic venue doesn’t have a bad seat in the house whether you want to be in the front row, relaxing on the lawn, or swaying to the tunes somewhere in between.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jazz up your evenings with live tunes at The Velvet Note, Alpharetta’s award-winning acoustic living room. Featuring talented musicians, a delicious food menu, and a full bar all inside a romantic, intimate setting, it’s the perfect spot for a small birthday celebration, a romantic date night or even a relaxing evening for yourself. With shows happening year-round, there’s no need to wait—you can plan a night filled with sultry jazz right now!

The Velvet Note

Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park is a beloved free music series located on the East Lawn behind City Hall. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket and picnic to enjoy a night of stories, songs, and inspiration you’ll never forget. After many years of success at the Brooke Street Park location, they extended the Home by Dark series to Union Hill Park. One weekend each month, May through October, Home by Dark at Union Hill Park provides patrons an opportunity to purchase premier table seating for a magical music experience under the covered pavilion nestled amongst the peaceful trees of the park.

Home by Dark at Union Hill Park

Matilda’s Music Under the Pines is an eclectic music venue that showcases local and regional artists and musicians, with outstanding acts happening during the warmer months. Plan your visit ahead of time and even pack a picnic basket—visitors are encouraged to bring dinner and drinks with them for a night of glorious music from the front porch stage!

Matilda’s Music Under the Pines

Roaring Social is a celebration of music through the ages. Five nights a week, you’ll enjoy specially curated entertainment in a class by itself. Dance or listen to music that will have your body swaying and your toes tapping. This speakeasy features a secret entrance to a hip hideaway that creates an exciting, unforgettable experience in an unmatched, opulent setting. Tucked away in the Prohibition salon, eight Boutique Bowling lanes beckon to those who desire a little friendly competition with their night of entertainment in a well-appointed lounge. Upscale cuisine and craft cocktails are available for adults only in this swanky speakeasy.

Make it a Getaway

The fun doesn’t have to end after the encore—extend your time in Alpharetta to experience everything our great community has to offer!

Don’t let the music get drowned out by the sounds of a rumbling tummy. Make sure your stomach doesn’t hijack the show by keeping it happy with delicious bites. Enjoy prime steaks and seafood at Oak Steakhouse before hearing a symphony. Tantalize your tastebuds with premium barbecue at Smokejack before you catch a crooning country singer’s show. Enjoy a light appetizer and wine flight at CRU Food & Wine Bar to hold you over until you enjoy your meal and show at The Velvet Note or Matilda’s! No matter what flavors your love, you’ll find them in Alpharetta!

Make sure your concert attire is on point with a trip to any of Alpharetta’s 250+ retailers! Channel your inner Beth Dutton with a visit to Southern Local before you head to the Eric Church concert. Find an elegant slip dress that is just right for a jazzy show at South Moon Under. Channel whimsy and wonder with selections from Free People and Spirited Boutique before heading to Matilda’s. For the gents, update your outfit with a new shirt from Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel or dapper up with a full look from head to toe found at Peter Millar.

Feel like a kid again at Alpharetta’s awesome attractions like TopGolf, Fairway Social, Main Event, and Dave and Busters. If you’re bringing the kids along, wow them at the Dino Safari…A Walk Thru Exhibit or get in touch with the family’s artistic side at All Fired Up and Painting with a Twist! After you’ve been lost in the rock ‘n roll and you’re ready to drift away for a night of great sleep, book a stay at one of Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels. The hotels are perfectly placed throughout the city to accommodate you no matter what venue you will be visiting!

Get ready to push play on an Alpharetta music getaway and visit www.awesomealpharetta.com to start planning.