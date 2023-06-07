Tickets will go on sale for the 12th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival on June 13.

Tickets will go on sale for the 12th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival on June 13.

The festival is slated to take place Sept. 20-24 this year and will be located in Historic Fourth Ward Park, according to a press release. This year’s food and wine festival will feature everything from curated dining experiences to seminars with appearances from chefs, mixologists, farmers, and more.

The theme of this year’s festival is: “All roads lead to Atlanta,” celebrating Southern-style cuisine from across the region. A percentage of proceeds will go toward a nonprofit called Children of Conservation, which works to protect endangered species. The organization also has a school lunch program which provides meals for children at a school in Zambia.

Tickets for the festival’s tasting tents, which begin setting up shop on the evening of Sept. 22, will be on sale on June 13. Chef lineup details will be available soon.