Sandy Springs residents offered 91 possible names for the city’s growing trail system, and a staff committee joined by PATH Foundation design team members picked Springway as a potential branding concept.
Recreation Director Mike Perry told the Sandy Springs City Council at its June 6 work session that the committee reviewed the submissions from 41 people and used the council’s goal to come up with a short, easy-to-remember, recognizable name that represents the city.
He shared some branding suggestions including a logo and a trailhead monument sign prepared by the city communications team. The design concept highlights the natural elements that Sandy Springs is known for: water from the Chattahoochee River and the city’s tree canopy.
Individual trails would get their own names as part of the Springway Trail system.