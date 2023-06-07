The Springway name can be seen in its logo on the monument sign, with accompanying bubbles and waves seen on the sign and painted on the trail itself in this rendering prepared by Sandy Springs Communications staff. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs residents offered 91 possible names for the city’s growing trail system, and a staff committee joined by PATH Foundation design team members picked Springway as a potential branding concept.

Recreation Director Mike Perry told the Sandy Springs City Council at its June 6 work session that the committee reviewed the submissions from 41 people and used the council’s goal to come up with a short, easy-to-remember, recognizable name that represents the city.

He shared some branding suggestions including a logo and a trailhead monument sign prepared by the city communications team. The design concept highlights the natural elements that Sandy Springs is known for: water from the Chattahoochee River and the city’s tree canopy.

Individual trails would get their own names as part of the Springway Trail system.

The Springway logo and other branding elements were presented as concepts at the City Council’s work session. (Sandy Springs)