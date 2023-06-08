This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
Summertime is the perfect time for wings, and Boone’s has a sauce recipe you’ve got to try.
Boone’s is a Buckhead staple that sits overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course. From Chef de Cuisine Jason Stern, this peach buffalo sauce is sure to bring a little sweetness to your smoked wings this summer.
Make it for yourself, then head on over to Boone’s for dinner and a view. For double the fun, try Boone’s new happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 3-5 p.m., where you can have house-smoked chicken wings and other snacks for less than $7.
Boone’s Smoked Wings + Peach Buffalo Sauce Recipe:
Wings Ingredients:
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
5 pounds chicken wings
Sauce Ingredients:
8-10 oz. frozen peaches
1-2 cayenne peppers seeded and ribs removed
1 yellow bell pepper
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup water
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp Worcestershire
1/4 cup brown sugar
6 cloves fresh garlic
1 shallot
Wings Directions:
- Prepare your smoker. You can decide to use any kind of wood that fits your flavor profiles.
- In a bowl, combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.
3. Place the wings on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and pat dry. Discard the paper
towels. Season the wings all over with the rub and let sit for 30 minutes.
- Smoke wings in smoker for 2 hours at 200º-225º F. When finished, ensure wings are cooked
to an internal temperature is 165º F.
- Toss in Boone’s Wing Peach Buffalo Sauce Recipe. Enjoy!
Sauce Directions:
- Place all items in a blender. Puree till smooth.
- Place the puree in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir often.
- Reduce heat until sauce thickens.