Summertime is the perfect time for wings, and Boone’s has a sauce recipe you’ve got to try.

Boone’s is a Buckhead staple that sits overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course. From Chef de Cuisine Jason Stern, this peach buffalo sauce is sure to bring a little sweetness to your smoked wings this summer.

Make it for yourself, then head on over to Boone’s for dinner and a view. For double the fun, try Boone’s new happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 3-5 p.m., where you can have house-smoked chicken wings and other snacks for less than $7.

Boone’s Smoked Wings + Peach Buffalo Sauce

Boone’s Smoked Wings + Peach Buffalo Sauce Recipe:

Wings Ingredients:

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

5 pounds chicken wings

Sauce Ingredients:

8-10 oz. frozen peaches

1-2 cayenne peppers seeded and ribs removed

1 yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp Worcestershire

1/4 cup brown sugar

6 cloves fresh garlic

1 shallot

Wings Directions:

Prepare your smoker. You can decide to use any kind of wood that fits your flavor profiles. In a bowl, combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

3. Place the wings on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and pat dry. Discard the paper

towels. Season the wings all over with the rub and let sit for 30 minutes. Smoke wings in smoker for 2 hours at 200º-225º F. When finished, ensure wings are cooked

to an internal temperature is 165º F. Toss in Boone’s Wing Peach Buffalo Sauce Recipe. Enjoy!

Sauce Directions:

Place all items in a blender. Puree till smooth. Place the puree in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir often. Reduce heat until sauce thickens.