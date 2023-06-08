A rendering of Wild Heaven’s new location at the Toco Hills Shopping Center.

Wild Heaven Beer expects to open a third brewery and taproom location in early 2024 with a barbecue twist.

The new Wild Heaven Beer location will be in the Toco Hills Shopping Center at 2943 N. Druid Hills Road, and will feature an onsite brewery, distillery, and be a part of Wild Heaven’s new farm winery program. According to a press release, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will operate in the kitchen, serving up their award-winning barbecue onsite.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with the Fox Bros. team and their extended BBQ family over the past decade and I feel incredibly fortunate to continue growing our friendship with this project,” said Wild Heaven EVP Sarah Young in the release. “The creative potential between our brands is quite exciting and we’re looking forward to creating a fun, laid-back spot for the neighborhood.”

Jonathan Fox of Fox Bros. said that the menu at the new location will feature old favorites and a few new additions.

The Toco Hills brewery joins Wild Heaven’s Avondale Estates and West End locations.

“We were drawn to this incredible spot due to the kind of secret courtyard tucked into a commercial center that has been a part of the fabric of Atlanta for decades,” said Wild Heaven President Nick Purdy. “Looking around the area, there seemed to be a missing element and the chance to fill a void was too tempting to resist.”