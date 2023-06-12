The Fulton County Government has announced that property owners will soon be receiving their 2023 Notices of Assessment in the coming days.

According to the government, the notices are already online at www.fultonassessor.org and will arrive in the mail not long afterwards.

Each year, every property receives a notice of assessment from the Tax Assessor’s office, which must include fair market value, in accordance with Georgia law.

The government says that Fulton County property owners are advised to carefully review their notice as soon as possible, and are recommended to appeal their notice of assessment if they do not believe their notice reflects fair market value.

Appeals can be sent through mail, dropped off at the Board of Assessors’ offices, or submitted online. The deadline to appeal for the majority of property owners is July 24, unless a different date is specified on the notice of assessment.

The Fulton County Government says that many local homeowners receive property tax relief through homestead exemptions, and adds that every property with basic homestead exemption in place benefits from having a minimum of two “floating” homestead exemptions.

“Floating homestead exemptions are designed to insulate homeowners from rapid increases in value, and cap the annual increase in taxable value at around 3% per year (or CPI, whichever is less),” said the Fulton County Government in a release.

Homeowners can submit an application by April 1st of each year if they do not currently have a homestead exemption for their primary residence. Any homestead exemption requests submitted at this time will be valid for the 2024 tax year.

For more information about 2023 Notices of Assessment, homestead exemptions and appeals, property owners can visit www.fultonassessor.org or call 404-612-6440.