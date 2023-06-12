Community members celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday earlier this year at City Springs and will return this month for Juneteenth. (City of Sandy Springs/Facebook)

The City of Sandy Springs and the Juneteenth Federation will partner to host the second annual Juneteenth Celebration in Sandy Springs on Sunday, June 18.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be from 5-9 p.m. at the City Green at 1 Galambos Way.

Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day,” is believed to be the oldest Black holiday to celebrate the end of U.S. chattel slavery. The Juneteenth Federation will celebrate Black Fatherhood through culture and community this year.

“We believe it’s important to recognize our ancestors’ fight for freedom, especially at this moment when our children are watching their celebrity idols face RICO charges and see a pervasive gang culture that influences all aspects of our lives,” the organization said in a press release.

Pastor Henry Bush of Sharon Community Church UMC, the first Black church in Sandy Springs, will open with words of faith in the fight for freedom. The event will be followed by performances by Djoli Kelen, Inc., Southside Soul, and others. There will also be live music and a daddy-and-daughter dance competition.