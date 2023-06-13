The Island Lobster Food Truck opens this weekend in Atlanta.

A new endeavor called Island Lobster Food Truck is coming to Atlanta this weekend.

The new eatery comes from Chef Rag Virgo with a menu that will find inspiration in her Caribbean-American roots.

Before moving to Atlanta in 2021, Virgo worked in restaurants in New York City such as Del Frisco’s and Ruth’s Chris. She also launched her own catering business, RahRahCaterers, in 2017.

Though lobster is in the name, the food truck will also offer a variety of wings, seafood quesadillas, rasta pasta, and vegan options. The full menu can be found online.

The food truck will make its debut at the Juneteenth celebrations at Centennial Olympic Park June 16-18.