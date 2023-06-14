Brookhaven Park

Brookhaven Park is getting major upgrades after the city council voted to spend $8 million on the city’s newest greenspace.

At the June 13 meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve spending $706,504 with Kompani on playground equipment and installation and $7.2 million with TriScapes on renovating and improving the lot.

The finished product at Brookhaven Park will include a dog park, two pavilions, shade structures and a stage.

Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said, “It’s finally happening. Thank you so much to the parks department and everybody for the support through the last few years of this project.”

A construction groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Brookhaven Finance Director Oscar Medina presented an ordinance to amend the general fund and capital improvement fund budget to appropriate funds for three projects: $3 million for the construction of Brookhaven Park, $2.1 million for the community development building, and $1 million for the Murphey Candler Park II project.

The community development building is on target to open Aug. 1, according to facilities services.

Other spending approved:

Peachtree Creek Greenway phase two right of way acquisition in the amount of $273,276 to Gresham Smith.

Ashford Dunwoody multi-use path right of way acquisition in the amount of $156,745 to THC, Inc. The project phase is a partnership with Perimeter CID.