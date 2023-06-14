Looking for a stunning home in Dunwoody? Look no further than 5324 Littlebrooke Ridge, listed by Robyn Anshell of Integrity One Realty, LLC. Located in the highly sought-after Dunwoody Club Forest neighborhood, this property offers luxurious living at its finest.

Luxurious Main Level

The main level features a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a formal living room, and a cozy family room with a fireplace. The dining room, perfect for hosting dinner parties, is located just off the kitchen.

Bedrooms & Bathrooms

The house boasts a spacious floor plan with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two-half bathrooms.

Comfortable Basement

The finished basement offers plenty of space for entertaining with a large recreation room, and a media room. There is also a guest bedroom and bathroom, making it the perfect space for hosting out-of-town guests.

Bright Backyard and Patio

But the luxury doesn’t stop there. Step outside to the beautifully landscaped backyard and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The outdoor living space includes a covered porch, a large patio, and a fire pit, perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests.