Looking south down Southside Trail – Segment 5 toward Ormewood Avenue. (Photo by Lo Knows Drones)

A 1-mile stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail will close until spring 2025 for paving and other construction work beginning Monday, June 19.

According to BeltLine officials, the full length of the unpaved Southside Trail between Glenwood Avenue and Boulevard – known as segments 4 and 5 – will be closed for construction.

The contractor, Reeves Young, is already in the process of staging trailers, starting erosion control, and placing construction fencing. Suggested detour routes can be seen here and will be posted at access points along the trail.

Segments 2 and 3 – the unpaved portion between Boulevard and University Avenue at Pittsburgh Yards – will remain open for use until construction starts, which is anticipated in early 2024.

Officials said relocation of fiber cables had delayed construction on segments 4 and 5, but Reeves Young proceeded with material orders and other mobilization activities in order to quickly get into full swing and, at this time, the completion date of the project has not been extended.

Details on each Southside Trail segment can be found here.

This map shows the extent of the Southside Trail closure and one of the available detour routes. (Courtesy Atlanta BeltLine)