Still looking for the perfect way to celebrate dad? We’ve got you covered.

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, June 18, and there’s plenty to do around the Atlanta metro area. Whether your dad wants to brunch, cookout, or enjoy the great outdoors, you’re bound to find something on this list to tickle your fancy.

Ricotta Hotcakes at Daily Chew (photo by Kate Blohm Photography)

Daily Chew

In honor of dads everywhere, Daily Chew is soft-launching its new bar program on Friday, June 16 – just in time to celebrate. Daily Chew will offer alcoholic beverages for purchase, including Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a select range of wines and beer.

Additionally, Chef Olivia McCoy have unveiled Daily Chew’s new seasonal items including an update avocado tartine with duck prosciutto and an updated version of “Steve’s Plate” which was developed by owner Julia Kesler Imerman and inspired by her father.

Palo Santo

Palo Santo will offer a one-day-only Fathers Day brunch menu curated by Chef Santiago Gomez. You can make reservations here for blue corn masa pancakes, chilaquiles, and more.

Sugo

At this Johns Creek eatery, you can celebrate dad with a three-course prix-fixe menu fo $35 a person. Menu highlights include smoked pork ribs with a bourbon glaze, lamb burger, and bourbon caramel gelato. You can make reservations here.

Livingston Restaurant + Bar will hold a Fathers Day cookout on June 18.

Livingston Restaurant + Bar Fathers Day Terrace Cookout

If you’re still in need of Fathers Day plans, Livingston Restaurant + Bar has you covered. This Sunday, the eatery will be hosting Big Green Egg cookout on the terrace from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Dad can either help out on the grill, or sit back and relax. Make your reservations today online.

Fathers Day Weekend at The Fringe

From June 16-18, dads can play a round of free mini golf with the purchase of an adult or child ticket. You can find ticket prices here.

Photo courtesy of Delbar

Delbar (Alpharette location only)

To celebrate Fathers Day, the Middle Eastern restaurant’s Alpharetta location will be offering a buffet-style brunch for $80 a person. Check out the full menu, and make your reservation here.

Chattahoochee Nature Center

On Fathers Day, dads and grandpas can get into the Chattahoochee Nature Center for free. Enjoy a picnic, on-site programs, and more.

run4DAD 5K

This Fathers Day, celebrate dad by giving back to a good cause. The run4DAD 5K will take place on June 18 in Alpharetta in an effort to raise money for ProstAware, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about prostate cancer.

The run begins at 8 a.m. on Old Milton Parkway in front of the Wills Park Pool Parking Lot at 1815 Old Milton Parkway. You can register all the way up until race day online.

Lapeer Steak & Seafood | Photo Credit to Mood & Theory

Lapeer Steak & Seafood

This Fathers Day, Lapeer Steak & Seafood is celebrating with a pre-fixe brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and their regular dinner menu from from 5-9 p.m. Reservations for both can be made online.

Hampton + Hudson

Hampton + Hudson is known for their unique takes on burgers, and they’ve got a special one in the can for dad. On Fathers Day, celebrate dad with a Big Billy-Mac – two four-ounce patties stacked between three layers of toasted, seeded burger buns with Billy sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and diced yellow onion. Plus, dads will receive a complimentary Creature Comforts beer.

Lazy Betty’s Fathers Day Cookout

Although it’s usually only open for dinner, Lazy Betty is making a special exception this Fathers Day. Join the cookout – including burgers, hotdogs, french fries, and onion rings – at noon on June 18. Buy your tickets here.

Photo courtesy of City Winery

Fathers Day Jazz Brunch at City Winery

Enjoy a brunch buffet at City Winery on June 18, along with a jazz performance tailor-made to celebrate dads. Brooke Alford will be performing starting at noon, and tickets can be purchased here.

The Americano

This Atlanta steakhouse is hosting a special Fathers Day celebration this Sunday. Helmed by celebrity chef Scott Conant, guests will enjoy a welcome Aperol Spritz in dad’s honor, along with live music and The Americano‘s delicious Sunday brunch menu.