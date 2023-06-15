Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collard greens, lettuces, arugula, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Market Nachos

Market Nachos Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 large zucchini, cut in cubes

1 large summer squash, cut in cubes

1 bunch of Dino kale, cut in thin strips

1.5 oz micro-greens

1 pint basket of sun gold tomatoes, diced

1/2 lb shishito peppers, diced

5 scratch and dent peaches, diced

1 bunch of red onions + tops, roots diced and tops thinly sliced ($4)

1 jar of cashew cheese sauce

Juice of one lime

2 tsp salt

1 Tbs coconut aminos

1/2 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbs chili garlic sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

Directions:

For the pico de gallo, combine 1 tsp of salt, lime juice, tomatoes, red onion (roots only) and peaches in a medium sized bowl. Set aside. For the sautéed veggies, combine kale, zucchini, squash, shishitos and remainder of ingredients over medium-high heat and cook for 7-10 minutes, or until veggies are tender. To serve, plate tortilla chips, top with sautéed veggies, a dollop of the cashew cheese sauce, the peach pico de Gallo and garnish with green onion and micro greens.

Southwest Stir Fry

Southwest Stir Fry Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped carrots

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 large onion, chopped

1 large head of broccoli, chopped

1 large yellow zucchini

1 cup salsa verde

2 tablespoon avocado oil

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika powder

1 teaspoon sweet paprika powder

Directions:

In a cast iron pan over high heat add in your oil and onions. Cook your onions until they have become translucent then add in all the rest of your veggies. Cook your veggies, tossing frequently, until they have turned bright in color. Add in your spices and your salsa. Cook the mix for 2 to 3 more minutes until the sauce has thickened. Serve warm as a side, over a bed of rice, or even in a taco shell.

You can also find the recipes for Market Nachos and Southwest Stir Fry on Instagram.