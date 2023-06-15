This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Beat those hot summer days with this delicious recipe from Steven Meese.

Meese, who is the new executive chef at Livingston Restaurant + Bar, is bringing this peach, tomato, and burrata salad to the table this summer.

Located at the historic Georgian Terrace Hotel, Livingston offers up tasty and innovative American fare. Try this salad recipe at home, and then head on over to try more of Livingston’s delicious meals.

Chef Steven Meese’s Peach, Tomato, and Burrata Salad.

Peach, Tomato, and Burrata Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 heirloom tomatoes (2 medium and 2 large multicolored – dark green, yellow or red)

3 fresh ripe medium peaches

Half fennel bulb

Fennel fronds from one bulb

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling)

4 oz white balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt to taste

16oz burrata

1/4 cup dry buckwheat

Juice from a half Meyer lemon

Zest from a half Meyer lemon

Maldon salt to taste

Directions:

Cut heirloom tomatoes into ½-inch wedges Cut fresh ripe peaches into ½-inch wedges Clean fennel under cold water, dry with paper towel Shave fennel with a vegetable peeler Lay fennel fronds on a paper towel Mix tomatoes and peaches in a large mixing bowl add olive oil, vinegar and salt to taste Gently tear burrata and arrange in salad Add fennel shavings, buckwheat, lemon juice and lemon zest Drizzle extra olive oil and season with Maldon salt Garnish the top of salad with fennel fronds and serve*

*Serve with grilled sourdough, drizzled with olive oil and fresh herbs.