Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels

Milton is known for its picturesque landscapes, charming neighborhoods, and affluent residents. However, what many people don’t know is that this small city is also home to some unique and innovative businesses. From a unique workout class for you to a luxury dog resort for your fur babies, Milton has something for everyone.

1. Ruff House Dog Resort

This business offers a unique and luxurious boarding experience for dogs. Their services range from dog boarding, dog daycare, dog training, and dog grooming and spa services. From the moment you drop off your furry friend, they will be treated like royalty. The resort offers private suites, personalized meals, and even a spa day for your pet. They also have a playroom and a swimming pool to ensure your dog has plenty of exercise and entertainment. It’s the perfect place to leave your pet while you’re away on vacation.

Address: 640 Dorris Road, Milton

640 Dorris Road, Milton Website: https://www.ruffhousedogresort.com/

https://www.ruffhousedogresort.com/ Phone: 888-790-7833

888-790-7833 Hours: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



2. Twisted Cycle

Looking to work up a sweat? Indoor cycling and two separate circuits of weight training are components of the program at Twisted Cycle, which lasts for one full hour. This business integrates cutting-edge technology into its exercises so that you can keep tabs on your heart rate, calorie burn, and progress toward your goals.

Address: 12610 Crabapple Rd #102, Milton

12610 Crabapple Rd #102, Milton Website: https://twisted-cycle.com/milton-location/

https://twisted-cycle.com/milton-location/ Phone: 678-982-1757

678-982-1757 Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 4–8:30 p.m. Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 4–7 p.m. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday: Closed



3. Reesha Barber Shop

Though Milton has its fair of salons, Reesha Barber Shop is a unique and stylish barbershop located in the heart of Milton. They offer a variety of services, including haircuts, shaves, and beard trims, all performed by skilled and experienced barbers. The shop has a retro feel, with vintage decor and classic barber chairs, creating a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere for customers. Reesha Barber Shop is the perfect place for men to relax and pamper themselves while getting a stylish new haircut or shave.

Address: 12630 Crabapple Rd #110, Milton, GA 30004

12630 Crabapple Rd #110, Milton, GA 30004 Website: https://www.reeshabarbers.com/

https://www.reeshabarbers.com/ Phone: 770-888-5500

770-888-5500 Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

