The WaterWalk property team took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Barfield Road location. (WaterWalk)

WaterWalk’s administrative team came to the WaterWalk Atlanta-Perimeter Center location to celebrate its opening. (WaterWalk)

WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver and Adam Forrand, CEO and president of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber, cut the ribbon to celebrate its conversion and grand opening. (WaterWalk)

WaterWalk celebrated the opening of its first-ever conversion property, WaterWalk Atlanta – Perimeter Center, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12.

The former Hawthorn Suites extended-stay hotel at 6096 Barfield Road in Sandy Springs now offers flexible lodging, including studios, one-bedroom suites, and two-bedroom lofts that are available for long-term or short-term stays. Rent starts at $1,550 for a one-bedroom.

The property has 128 rooms – 89 fully furnished “stay” units and 39 ready-to-furnish “live” units. The “stay” units can be booked online, and applications can be submitted online for the “live” units.

“Today marks an important day in our brand’s history as we combined the vision of our Gen 2.0 model launched earlier this year with an existing property that was in need of strategic upcycling – breathing new life into this property for the community,” WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver said.

Oliver presented a $5,000 donation from WaterWalk to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, which was accepted on behalf of the organization by Jon Jones, senior partner engagement director.

“The opportunity to serve our business community in short- and long-term ways is meaningful. We come with a grateful heart for the investment that WaterWalk has made to make our community better,” said Adam Forrand, CEO and president of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.