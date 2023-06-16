Brad Raffensperger

The Perimeter Chamber will host Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at its monthly VIBE After FIVE event to be held at Bar Peri in the AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter on June 29.

The event, to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., is free to the public, but it requires pre-registration.

According to a statement from the Perimeter Chamber, Raffensperger’s presentation will focus on legislative updates followed by a brief discussion of elections. In addition, there will be an opportunity for a short question-and-answer session. He will be introduced by Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

Raffensperger gained national prominence after his Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Donald Trump during which the former president asked him to “find” enough votes to secure his victory in the state’s 2020 presidential election vote count. That phone call, and other moves allegedly made by Trump and his associates, are currently under investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

Registration and networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Raffensperger’s legislative update starting at 6 p.m.