Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, and celebrates the day in 1865 when news reached enslaved people in Texas that they were legally free – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

We’ve rounded up a guide to some of the Juneteenth events happening this weekend in our coverage areas.

The annual Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival kicks off today, June 16, at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta. The parade is set for Saturday, June 17, at noon starting at Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue. The event will be aired in its entirety on ANF. This year’s grand marshal is actor Lou Gossett Jr. There will be music all weekend in the park, fireworks, vendors, and much more.

The Juneteenth Celebration at Home Depot Backyard on Saturday, June 17, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. will feature music, spoke word, vendors, storytelling, food and drinks, and a screening of the classic film, “The Wiz.”

Atlanta’s 3rd Annual BEAUTÉ NOIR FEST will mark Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood from noon to 9 p.m. including musical performances by MC Lyte, DJ Popo, Dess Dior, Memphis Suede, and the Dungeon Family’s Cool Breeze.

The City of Sandy Springs and the Juneteenth Federation will partner to host the second annual Juneteenth Celebration in Sandy Springs on Sunday, June 18, from 5-9 p.m. at the City Green. Expect live music, performances, a father-daughter dance and more.

Juneteenth 2023: Planted will be held at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead on Sunday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live music, storytelling, and creative activities for children.

Brookhaven’s Juneteenth Celebration is from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 19 at Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road, with an unveiling of Historic Lynwood Park monument signs and a special tribute from Cross Keys High School to the Lynwood Trailblazers.