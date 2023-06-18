An employee of the McDonald’s on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown was shot and wounded after an altercation with a customer early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, Atlanta Police officers were called to the fast food restaurant at 526 Ponce de Leon Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 18. Upon arrival, officers located a male employee suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim got into a physical altercation with a male customer. A short time after the fight, the employee came outside of the McDonald’s and was shot by the same customer who then fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police report.