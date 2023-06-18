Sandy Springs residents and businesses are under a boil water advisory as the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management investigates a possible breach in a transmission main that interrupted water service in the city.

At 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, the city of Sandy Springs reported that ATL Watershed crews had restored service to some areas of the city. But the city warned on Facebook that they may experience a drop in water pressure as crews continue to work.

ATL Watershed called for water restriction to critical uses only to allow water pressure to rebuild. The boil advisory will remain in effect until the agency approves water sampling.

A possible breach in an existing 48-inch transmission main in the vicinity of Riverside Road and Don White Memorial Park in Roswell across the Chattahoochee River may have caused the interruption in water service.

All residents and businesses that have experienced service loss or low water pressure are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. Boil water for one minute past a roiling boil. ATL Watershed advises the public not to use water fountains in the affected area.

Basic hygiene can be accomplished with vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water However, to prepare food, use boiled water that has cooled and hand washing soap.

The Georgia Department of Environmental Protection will advise ATL Watershed when the boil advisory can be lifted