One of Dunwoody’s longtime establishments, Camelot Jewelers, has shut its doors after 46 years in business. Or has it?

A sign posted on the store’s door in the Mount Vernon Shopping Center said, “as of June 16, 2023, our store will be closed and no new location.”

The sign at Camelot Jewelers announced its closing, but a Facebook post says the business is moving.

“Thank you for your loyalty,” the statement continued. “We recommend Jewelry Artisans for all your future jewelry needs.”

However, a statement by the store owner Mike Pearce, posted on Facebook on June 17, said the store is not closing.

“Camelot Jewelers is not closing, however we are moving to a different location,” the Facebook post said. “If you reach out on Monday, I will make arrangements to get your jewelry returned to you as quickly as possible.

On social media, patrons of the store say they are confused by the conflicting messages.

“If Camelot is not closing, why would there be a sign on the door saying they are closing?” one Facebook post said. “If they aren’t, then there needs to be clarification on it.”

The store’s location in the Mount Vernon Shopping Center at the corner of Jett Ferry and Mount Vernon, is one that has been problematic for most of its occupants. The latest anchor tenant, Lidl, closed its doors in February after just three years, citing the location as “underperforming.” Harris Teeter, Ace Hardware, and Sprouts were also previous anchor tenants.

The jewelry store has been the topic of conversation regarding its service since its longtime owner, Helen Sher, passed away in 2020 at the age of 93. Her son, Mike Pearce, in an interview with Rough Draft shortly after Sher’s death, pledged to carry on his mother’s work, but shoppers commented on social media that they noticed a lack of inventory in recent months, and others complained about slow response times when it came to orders and repairs.

But many people said they have seen little or no difference in service.

“They just fixed my watch strap two days ago, at no charge,” one person commented on Facebook. “Such nice people.”

Rough Draft reached out to Pearce for comment on the conflicting posts but was unable to leave a message as his mailbox was full.