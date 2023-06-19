DeKalb County property owners are receiving their annual tax assessment notices, and the tax commissioner’s office issued a press release to remind property owners that the assessment notices are not bills.

“In an effort to guide taxpayers to the appropriate office, it is important to understand that the tax office works collaboratively with the Property Appraisal & Assessment Department to provide a seamless billing and collection process for ad valorem taxes in DeKalb,” said Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson in the release. “Homeowners are encouraged to carefully review their assessment notices as soon as possible. While these notices serve as an estimate, the actual tax bill may be more or less and are mailed annually around mid-August.”

The tax commissioner has no authority over the amount of assessment and is not involved in the appraisal process, which is handled by the county’s Property Appraisal & Assessment Department.

Assessment notices are an estimate of an ad valorem tax bill for the current year. Each year, the department mails assessment notices to property owners in May and June. If homeowners disagree with the current year’s value, appeals must be filed within 45 days of the notice.

Instructions to file an appeal are included in the assessment notice, which must be filed before the July 10 deadline this year.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office is responsible for property tax billing and collection of taxes based on assessments. Tax bills are expected to be mailed mid-August following the successful approval of the county’s tax digest by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Each year, property tax bills are computed based on millage rates set by the governing authorities, the fair market values determined by the Property Appraisal & Assessment Department, and the assessment valuation of 40%. The bills also reflect any credits (deductions) that may result from EHOST (Equalized Homestead Options Sales Tax), and basic, senior, or special homestead exemptions provided by state and local law.

“The digest is an official listing of county property and its assessed value. This office, in conjunction with the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, CEO, Tax Assessor’s Office (Property Appraisal), GIS, Board of Education, city governments, and county administration, work together to prepare the tax digest,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson.

For questions and concerns regarding your annual assessment notice, please call the Property Appraisal office at 404-371-0841 or visit https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/property-appraisal/contact-us.

Questions regarding homestead exemptions and exemption status may be directed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office by phone at 404-298-4000 or email proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov. The deadline to file for an exemption was April 1.

PROPERTY TAX REMINDERS

DeKalb County property tax bills will be mailed beginning mid-August.

Tax bills reflect a computed assessment based on multiple elements: millage rates set by the governing authorities, the fair market values determined by the county’s Property Appraisal & Assessment Department, and the assessment valuation of 40%.

Taxpayers should be aware that in any tax year your tax bill could be higher due to an increase in the fair market value of your property but can be offset by tax savings (EHOST and exemptions). The deadline to apply for homestead exemptions was April 1.

Questions about property appraised values should be directed to the county’s Property Appraisal Department by calling 404-371-0841.

Questions about homestead exemptions and exemption status may be directed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office by phone at 404-298-4000 or email proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov.

For up-to-date information, follow the Tax Commissioner’s Office on Twitter and Facebook at @dekalbtaxga or visit the website DeKalbTax.org.

