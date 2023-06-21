George Lopez is the new head chef at Westside Motor Lounge.

The New Orleans native has joined the Westside Motor Lounge team after stints at Atlanta restaurants Bon Ton and Lazy Betty, according to a press release. Before moving to Atlanta, Lopez worked at New Orleans restaurants like Maypop and MOPHO.

“It’s important that our guests feel the love, respect and passion that goes into the food we serve,” said Kelly Campbell, partner at STHRN Hospitality Co., in the release. “George’s diverse background, affinity for flavor and experience working with renowned chefs will help set Westside Motor Lounge apart as the culinary destination we strive to be.”

New dishes from Lopez will be available on the lounge’s menu soon. In the release, Lopez credits his culinary style to his Honduran and African American heritage and his New Orleans roots. His pop-up concept, nola goods, will stay alive at Westside Motor Lounge as well.

“When people think of New Orleans food, they think of crawfish and gumbo but in reality, it’s much more complex,” Lopez said in the release. “New Orleans food is a melting pot of cultures, and I plan to bring a variety of new flavors from across the globe to the Westside Motor Lounge menu.”

Westside Motor Lounge is located in the Echo Street West development in the English Avenue community at 725 Echo Street.