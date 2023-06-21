Steve Greenberg, CEO of Voltron Global.

Voltron Global, the company that purchased Tyler Perry’s first Atlanta studio lot in 2018, is launching its own production company.

The production arm, called Voltron Global Productions, will operate Pangaea Studios, a 50-acre film and television lot at 3133 Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta previously owned by Perry, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Voltron Global Productions, a full-service enterprise where we can unleash compelling stories for streaming, TV, and theatrical distribution, all on a grand scale,” CEO Steven Greenberg said in the release. “Having strategically acquired key players in the entertainment sector and successfully revitalized these companies, we now possess a comprehensive suite of entertainment services.”

Greenberg will oversee content creation at the studio, according to the release. The studio is the second largest in the city, with a residential backlot, post-production facility, six sound stages, and an LED volume.

The production company expects to self-finance, package, and produce three to six projects a year.