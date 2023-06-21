A woman has been charged after a man and his dog were found shot in the woods behind a Buford Highway shopping center on June 18.

Ashley Olbrias, 33, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Olbrias is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Brookhaven Police responded to the call, discovering the victim and his dog suffering from gunshot wounds in the woods behind 2905 Buford Highway. The victim was transported to medical care while the dog was taken by DeKalb County Animal Control.

The victim is recovering from his wounds and is in stable condition, and the status of the dog is unknown as of June 20.