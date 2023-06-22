Photo by City of Johns Creek

The Johns Creek City Council is responsible for overseeing and managing the various functions and services of the city of Johns Creek, Georgia. This includes but is not limited to the administration of the city’s budget, the oversight of public works projects, the management of parks and recreation facilities, the maintenance of city streets and traffic signals, and the regulation of land use and zoning.

Council members are elected to Posts 1-6, which are not geographically designated as districts traditionally are. Therefore, each Johns Creek Council member represents the city at-large.

Each Council member serves a term of 4 years. By law, a Council member must be: 21 years of age; a resident of the City for 12 months immediately preceding his or her election; continue to reside within the city during their time of service on Council; registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections of Johns Creek.

Meet the Current City Council

The members of the 2023 Johns Creek City Council are:

Mayor of John’s Creek: John Bradberry

Post 1, City Council: Dilip Tunki

Post 2, City Council: Stacy Skinner

Post 3, City Council: Bob Eramilli

Post 4, City Council: Chris Coughlin

Post 5, City Council: Larry DiBiase

Post 6, City Council: Erin Elwood

In November 2023, the following posts will be up for re-election: Post 2, Post, 4 and Post 6.

In November 2025, the following posts will be up for re-election: Post 1, Post 3, Post 5 and the Mayoral post.

When does City Council Meet?

The council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at City Hall, located at 12000 Findley Road.

City council meetings are also broadcast on the city’s website here.

Residents are encouraged to attend these meetings, as they are a great way to stay informed about the issues facing the city and to voice their opinions. The council also has a public comment period during each meeting, where residents can address the council on any topic they choose.

In addition to their regular meetings, the council also holds work sessions and special meetings as needed. Work sessions are typically held on the first Monday of each month, and special meetings are scheduled as needed.

Here is the 2023 Schedule: