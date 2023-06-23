From left, front row: Council member Linley Jones, Mayor John Ernst, Council member Madeleine Simmons. From left, back row: Council member John Funny, Council member John Park.

Brookhaven will join other cities around the state for a Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) conference in Savannah from June 23-27. While in the “Hostess city of the South,” the mayor and council members are planning to discuss city business in a special called meeting.

Since its incorporation, the city of Brookhaven has received nine annexation applications – seven were approved and two were withdrawn. A application to annex Toco Hills is in process now.

Beginning in January 2022, the city has provided support for communities to the south seeking annexation into Brookhaven. How will annexation change going forward?

This is just one of the topics up for discussion at Brookhaven’s mid-year advance on June 24 in Savannah. It is open to the public, but will not be available to watch online.

Mayor John Ernst and City Council members are planning to discuss Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and special service districts, transit, staffing and the current city map.

Director of Strategic Partnerships Patty Hansen will lead a discussion about Brookhaven’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan last revised in 2020. Advancing transit plans requires leadership and significant funding outside of the city’s geographic and political boundaries, according to a memo.

The full agenda can be found here. Due to the conference, the Brookhaven City Council meeting has been moved to June 28.

GMA provides training classes, networking and events on policy, operations, finance, technology and more.