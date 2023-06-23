A new postage new stamp commemorating the late Congressman John Lewis was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The “forever” stamp will be available for purchase in July.

The civil rights leader served more than three decades in Congress and died in 2020. The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob for Time magazine in 2013.

The main post office facility in Atlanta will be named after Lewis in an August ceremony.

“Congressman Lewis was an American hero, a civil rights giant, and a revered Georgian,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a statement. “This stamp is a continuation of our collective national effort to magnify Congressman Lewis’ indelible legacy and monumental impact on American history.”

In 2021, Sen. Ossoff urged the U.S. Postal Services’ Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee to commemorate Congressman Lewis’ legacy with this honor.