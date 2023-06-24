The Southeastern Pastel Society’s annual juried exhibition draws a crowd at Oglethorpe.

Brookhaven offers a wide range of businesses and local spots to meet all unique needs. Let’s take a look at five unique places in Brookhaven that might peak your interest.

This article was created with the help of reviews and posts on Yelp and Google.

Atlanta Vintage Books

Located in a strip-mall, this store has carried new, used, vintage, and collectable copies of books for over thirty years. Alongside the traditional offerings of fiction and nonfiction, the bookstore has amassed a considerable collection of ephemera and TV & film content as well. With rooms of books available for purchase and comfortable chairs ready for readers to escape into new worlds, Atlanta Vintage Books has something for everyone.

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 3660 Clairmont Road

Phone: 770-457-2919

Website: https://www.atlantavintagebooks.com

Brookhaven Wines

This store, owned by long-time Brookhaven residents, is located on Dresden Drive in Village Place. They offer over 450 wines from around the world, along with novel foods, special gifts, and custom made baskets. Brookhaven Wines also offers a wine club, which is a great way to explore new wines and receive six a month for under the retail value. In addition, the business hosts special events, such as complimentary tastings for the community, and offers private events to clientele.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday to Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 1418 Dresden Drive Suite

Phone: 404-869- 5650

Website: https://www.brookhavenwines.com/

Oglethorpe University Museum of Art

With a permanent collection of more than 700 objects, the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art—or OUMA—presents an exhibition of over 700 years of history. It consists of three main galleries and the museum’s collection includes some of the greatest 19th and 20th century art, showcasing work from Delacroix and Matisse. An impressive number of Japanese porcelains from over four centuries ago are also included in the collection. The museum also regularly shows nationally and internally recognized exhibitions.

General Admission if FREE

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Lowry Hall

Phone: 404-364-8555

Website: https://museum.oglethorpe.edu/

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Spanning from April 1st to Nov. 18th, the Brookhaven Farmers Market works with the goal of providing healthy and locally-sourced food and products for the community. They also aim to create a sustainable connection between producers and consumers. With the emphasis on the people of Brookhaven, the farmer’s market is the best place to do your local shopping. Vendors offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, breads, dips, sweet treats, and other home-made goods.

Hours of Operation: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Rain or Shine)

Address: 1375 Fernwood Circle NE

Website: http://www.brookhavenfarmersmarket.com/

Lips Atlanta

As the ultimate spot for celebratory dining in Brookhaven, Lips provides a colorful experience with a set-price or à la carte American dinner & brunch served during a drag show. Each night, different shows are played and guests are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time to guarantee a spot at their preferred timing. Lips also specializes in bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and other special occasions.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sunday 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Address: 3011 Buford Hwy NE

Phone: 404-315-7711

Website: https://www.lipsatl.com/