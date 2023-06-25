After another weekend of activity by Neo-Nazi groups in Georgia, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff rejected the displays of hostility.



Antisemitic flyers, flags, and other propaganda that has increased in metro Atlanta, were found in Sandy Springs, East Cobb, Macon, and Warner Robbins on June 23-24.

“All Georgians are united in our rejection of bigotry and hate,” said Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish senator.

As Temple Beth Israel synagogue in Macon was preparing for Shabbat services on Friday, Jon Minadeo II was arrested for disorderly conduct and public disturbance outside. Bibb County Police claimed Minadeo, a Florida resident, was shouting obscenities through a bullhorn after being asked to stop.

13WMAZ reported that neighbors called police, who eventually closed the protest down. From a street sign, the group hung by the neck a blow-up doll representing a gay Jewish man.

Mayor Lester Miller said the sign is county property, and the doll was removed. Minadeo was released on a $910 bond around 8 p.m. on June 23.

Antisemitic flyers were found distributed in Warner Robins on June 23, where Lt. Eric Gossman said if canvassers are arrested he will look at filing hate speech charges. The fliers were reported to the FBI.

During June 24 Shabbat services, Neo-Nazis waved swastika flags outside of East Cobb’s Chabad congregation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that passersby demanded a group of about 10 people leave the synagogue and condemned the antisemitic display.

Rabbi Ephraim Silverman said in a statement: “The most potent response to darkness is to increase light.” Chabad is working with Cobb County Police.

“Georgia’s Jewish community will never be intimidated by antisemitism. Today, as symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud and unbowed,” Ossoff said.

In Sandy Springs, residents woke up to their laws littered with anti-Semitic fliers.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr condemned the acts on social media.

There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it.



We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry.https://t.co/QhylxE9rS8 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 25, 2023



A report by the Anti-Defamation League shows a 63% increase in antisemitism in Georgia, which became part of the debate over a hate crime bill during the 2023 legislative session. The bill did not pass.