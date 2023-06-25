The largest circus in the county will stop in Atlanta later this summer for a family friendly production that features a cast of international superstars.

Circus Vazquez will run in Atlanta at Plaza Fiesta on June 30 to July 16.

The all-new production features an all-human cast (no animals) of incredible performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India and the U.S.

Circus Vazquez performers include:

Ringmaster, Memo Vazquez

Clown, Housch ma Housch from Ukraine

Jugglers, the Reyes Brothers from Chile

Acrobat, Legion M Teeterboard Troupe from Mongolia

Unicycle master, Pavel Valabertini

Trapeze artist Camilla Palma from Chile

A Palu Hindu act by Hasan Ansari from India

Acrobatics by Bingo Troupe from Ukraine

The cast of international superstars will preform an “awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable live circus experience”.

Circus Vazquez takes place the largest circus tent currently touring in the U.S.

The air conditioned tent allows attendees of all ages to enjoy the high-energy production.

Circus Vazquez is in its 54th year of operation. It is owned and operated by the five Vazquez brothers who are the third generation of their family to manage the operation.

The Atlanta presentation will take place at Plaza Fiesta, which is located at 4166 Buford Hwy, NE in Atlanta. For additional information, click here.