Toco Hill Shopping Center would be one of the properties annexed into Brookhaven. (Courtesy EDENS)

Brookhaven City Council has a hefty agenda planned for its June 28 meeting, which includes the annexation of two Toco Hills neighborhoods.

Typically, city meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. This week, the meeting is delayed due to the Georgia Municipal Association conference in Savannah.

Mayor John Ernst and council members are holding public hearings on the 2023 millage rate on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

The regular council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the agenda includes a review of the proposed commercial development in Lynwood Park that Planning Commission did not recommend on June 7. The plan has bounced back and forth between the Planning Commission and City Council for months.

Public hearings include plans for two overlay districts, an application to rezone 1424 Sylvan Circle in Brookhaven Heights to build a subdivision, an application to rezone 1157 Victoria Street in Lynwood Park from commercial to residential, and an update to a state zoning procedure law.

City vouncil meetings are open to the public at city hall, 4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, GA, 30319.