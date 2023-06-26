Steve Walker, member of the Briarwood Park Conservancy Board of Directors, reported the damage in Brookhaven. Photo by Steve Walker.

Briarwood Park in Brookhaven took a beating on Sunday evening, June 25, when massive thunderstorms rolled through metro Atlanta.

The storm brought a large Poplar tree down onto power lines, creating an outage and a mess when the street light smashed into the parking lot. A downed tree blocked the entrance of the park. The swimming pool and community center were closed by Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department.

Brookhaven has three community pools. A new pool and splash pad opened at Lynwood Park on June 21.

For more information about when Briarwood facilities will reopen, contact Brookhaven Parks and Recreation.