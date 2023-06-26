Prominent realtor George Heery Jr., 55, was killed by a falling tree in Buckhead during Sunday’s severe storms.

According to the Atlanta Police, officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 319 Delmont Drive, where they located Heery pinned under a large tree. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Heery, along with his brother Neal, were partners and top producers at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, which they joined 16 years ago.

Heery’s son, Liam, posted a public message on Facebook along with a photo of his father this morning: “An unspeakable tragedy has occurred last night. My father was and forever will be an incredible man. My family is incredibly grateful for all the support we have received. I love you dad. The world will not be the same without you.”

Heery Jr. was the son of famed architect George Heery Sr., who helped design the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Georgia Dome, 999 Peachtree building among others.

Thousands remain without power and fallen trees continue to block streets in Midtown and across the metro after high wings and thunderstorms moved across Georgia yesterday.