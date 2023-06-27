Courtesy GSU

Georgia State University will receive nearly $22.3 million in federal funding to take its Panther Express bus fleet fully electric.

The $22.29 million announced Monday is part of a $1.7 billion package of grants awarded to governments and transit agencies across the country for 1,700 new low- and zero-emission buses. The funding, heading to 46 states and territories, comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Georgia State, one of 130 grant recipients announced Monday, will purchase 18 new electric buses and the equipment to charge them, making it the first university in the Southeast and one of the first in the country to operate a fully electric fleet.

“This grant will allow us to transition to an all-electric bus fleet, reducing emissions, protecting the environment and enhancing the health of our students, faculty and staff,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said. “It is another way we are prioritizing sustainability here at Georgia State as well as continuing a sense of placemaking for our community.”

