The Original Hot Chicken INKED Tacos

INKED Tacos and The Original Hot Chicken are joining together to open a dual concept restaurant in Sandy Springs.

The restaurants are expected to open on June 29 at 6650 Roswell Road, according to a press release. The first 100 customers at the opening event will receive a free menu item of their choice.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Atlanta and play an important role in the daily lives of people who live, work, and visit here,” said a restaurant spokesperson in a statement. “We strive to create memorable food experiences that will keep guests coming back for more.”

You can find the menus for both the Mexican and hot chicken restaurants online.