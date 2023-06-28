Active Fire on Cedar Run…Please stay clear of the area pic.twitter.com/NQhwjTpc1e — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 28, 2023

A massive fire has gutted a building at an apartment complex off Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the 24-unit apartment building at Azalea Park on Cedar Run was fully involved.

Fire crews three rescued three people from balconies, including a woman who was dangling from the second floor when fire units arrived on scene.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, but a dog was killed in the blaze, officials said. The Red Cross is helping around 40 displaced residents find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.