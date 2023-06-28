A massive fire has gutted a building at an apartment complex off Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the 24-unit apartment building at Azalea Park on Cedar Run was fully involved.

Fire crews three rescued three people from balconies, including a woman who was dangling from the second floor when fire units arrived on scene.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, but a dog was killed in the blaze, officials said. The Red Cross is helping around 40 displaced residents find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.