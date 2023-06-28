Rush Bowls is opening a second location in Sandy Springs on July 1.

The fast-casual restaurant Rush Bowls is opening a second Atlanta area location in Sandy Springs.

The Colorado-based restaurant will open a new storefront at 230 Hammond Drive on July 1, according to a press release. The new location will serve up Rush Bowl’s signature blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothie, as well as grab-and-go fare and special products for dogs.

“Our grand opening is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Rehmat Khan and Marlon Canales, franchise owners of the new location, in the release. “It’s great to be a part of the brand’s expansion here in our local community.”

Located in Sandy Springs’ City Walk shopping center, Rush Bowls will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m