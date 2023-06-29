Dr. Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died at age 95.

The King Center said via social media that Farris was a founding board member, vice-chair, and treasurer of the Auburn Avenue landmark, as well as an esteemed educator, author, and activist.

The King Center Mourns the Loss of Dr. #ChristineKingFarris, Founding Board Member, Esteemed Educator, Author, Activist, and Sister of #MLK pic.twitter.com/jvf38iJk1U — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) June 29, 2023

After her brother’s assassination in 1968, Farris worked with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote his legacy, according to a report from the Associated Press via GPB News.

Farris outlived many of the people she loved, including her parents, her two brothers, her sister-in-law and her niece, Yolanda. A 1948 graduate of Spelman College, she earned her degree the same day MLK earned his sociology from Morehouse College, according to AP.

Farris returned to Spelman, where she worked for more than 50 years. In 1960, she married Isaac Newton Farris. The couple had two children, Angela Christine Farris Watkins and Isaac Newton Farris Jr.

Farris’s niece and CEO of The King Center, Bernice King, posted a photo of them together and called her a “phenomenal woman.”

Dr. Christine King Farris.

An extraordinary educator.

My father’s sister.

One of the co-laborers with my mother in founding The King Center.

Phenomenal Woman.

Inspiring Human.

She survived and thrived.



I love you, Aunt Christine.

I will always cherish you.

I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/Xdt3Ot0pCy — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 29, 2023

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement on the passing of Farris:

“Our hearts are heavy in Atlanta today, with the news that Christine King Farris has died. “Mrs. Farris was a force in her own right. A champion of literacy and education, she taught at her alma mater, Spelman College, for nearly 50 years. As the last of the King siblings, she spent much of her life advocating for equality. She once said that her brother Martin simply gave us the blueprint, but it was our duty ‘to carry it out.’ “Mrs. Farris was a beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt. On behalf of the entire city of Atlanta, I send our deepest condolences to her children, Isaac Farris, Jr. and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins. Her niece and nephews, Bernice, Martin and Dexter are also in our prayers. “We mourn with you today and pray that God’s Grace keeps you. Rest in Heaven, Mrs. Farris.”