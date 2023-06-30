Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

The Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration at City Springs begins at 6 p.m. on July 4 with food trucks, music, and fireworks.

The City Green opens at 4 p.m., with food trucks starting to serve food at 6 p.m. The Platinum Band takes to the stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will immediately follow the musical performance at 9:30 p.m.

Blankets, lawn chairs – low back chairs preferred – and umbrellas are allowed, but wait until 4 p.m. to set up. Umbrellas must be lowered when the music starts.

No outside tables, tents, personal sparklers, or pets are allowed.

Those enjoying the celebration can bring their own picnic, or purchase food from a nearby restaurant or from the food trucks. Only alcoholic beverages sold on-site are allowed.

The celebration will be simulcast live at 87.9 FM.

A free shuttle will run between Lake Forest Elementary School and City Springs throughout the event, allowing families to avoid heavy traffic and road closures.



