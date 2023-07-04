Act3 Productions has announced its 2023-24 season. The season opens on September 8 with the musical comedy Xanadu. The line-up of productions will feature a diverse array of comedic performances.

The Act3 2023-24 season calendar includes:

Xanadu: Sept. 8 – 24, 2023

Perfect Arrangement: Oct. 13 – 29, 2023

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change: Feb. 9 – 25, 2024

Lend me a Tenor: March 15 – 31, 2024

Xanadu

The Tony Award-nominated, roller skating musical is all about following your dreams. Based on the cult classic movie starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale.

Perfect Arrangement

It’s 1950, and the U.S. is dealing with the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There’s just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other’s partners as cover. Inspired by a true story, the play is filled with sitcom-style laughs and provocative drama.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Through sketches and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”

Lend me a Tenor

Lend Me A Tenor is set in 1934 as Henry Saunders, general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli for his starring role in Pagliacci. Alas, Tito arrives late, his tempestuous wife Maria has a fit of jealousy, and it remains to be seen whether Saunders’ mousy but determined assistant Max can save the day. A sensation on Broadway and in London’s West End, this screwball comedy farce won three Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards.

The Act3 Playhouse is located at Sandy Springs Plaza at 6285R Roswell Road. Season ticket packages range from $68 to $108, single tickets range from $21 to $34 for musicals and from $18 to $27 for plays. Tickets are available at www.act3prod.org.