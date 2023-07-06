📽 Full Frame Rentals is hosting an Intro Class: Full Frame Cinematic Camera workshop with Tom Jordan. Learn main menu functions and basic builds for studio mode, handheld, and steady cam. 650 Hamilton Ave, Thurs., July 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., tickets are $150 each.

🌿 The Healium Center in Candler Park presents Green Fest 2023, a free 21+ herbalism event that promises a surreal and psychedelic art exhibit alongside botanical vendors, infused foods, photo booth, games, a special lounge, and music. Fri., July 7 at 4:20 p.m.

🛍 Atlantic Station will host another Creator’s Market featuring local artists and makers selling their handmade goods at the Atlantic Green. Fri., July 7 from 4-7 p.m.

🎨 Explore character design and watercolor techniques at the Character Illustration with Watercolor Meetup hosted by Atlanta Watercolor Group at Wild Heaven West End. Sat., July 8 at 10 a.m.

🧘‍♀️ Vinyl & Vinyasa presents a yoga event that pairs music and flow with artist Honey Pierre’s solo exhibition Family Matters at MINT Gallery. Sat., July 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

⛱ 20+ artists and vendors will take over Harmony Park for the Summer Shopping Spectacular: A Music & Pop-Up Market Experience. Sat., July 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

🍺 Pontoon Brewing is hosting a Pontoon Tucker Art Market with 30+ artists selling their goods, food, brews, music, and cornhole. Free. Sat., July 8 at 12 p.m.

☕️ Support local artists, small businesses, handmade artisans, and curators at the sidewalk-style Creative Market at Rooted Cafe in Peachtree City. Sat., July 8 from 1-4 p.m.

🎙 Westview Makers presents Art Out Loud Open Mic Variety Show, an event featuring spoken word artists, musicians, singers, and more. Sat., July 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

🐐 Zoo Atlanta will host a Goat Painting Wild Encounter led by their talented “VanGoat” artist and the Animal Care Team. Sat., July 8 at 3:15 p.m.

👹 Universal, an art exhibit honoring the monsters of Universal Pictures, will display 30+ artworks at Urbnpop Comics Company in Acworth. Sat., July 8 from 6-9 p.m.

🌻 Fulton County’s Northeast Branch Library presents a Garden Pavers Art Program where adults and teens are invited to decorate a 12×12” garden paver. Sat., July 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

⭐️ Local artist and illustrator Mike Lowery will be present at Little Shop of Stories in Decatur to present his newest book One Star Wonders. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sat., July 8 at 7 p.m.

🗡 Waller’s Coffee Shop will present a book and album release show for Jeffrey Bützer’s “Academy of Staring Daggers” with songs played on piano, toy piano, guitar, loops, and melodica. Sat., July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (pictured)

✂️ Atlanta Collage Collective will host a Meetup at Hodgepodge Coffeehouse on Moreland Avenue, Sat., July 8 from 1-3 p.m.

🌭 Use art materials to make larger-than-life ice cream cones, hamburgers, watermelon, and more summer treats during Art In The Neighborhood – Life-Sized Summertime Favorites at Covington Library. Sat., July 8 from 12-2 p.m.

✏️ The Atlanta Artists Center will present a Life Drawing Sketch Group meeting on Sat., July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

📷 Dust off your cameras for a Digital Photography Live-In-The-Field photographic journey led through Marietta Square by a Digital Photo Academy instructor. Ages 16+, tickets are $112.50 when purchased online. Sat., July 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🎉 The Very ATLien Summer Art Bash will bring a pop-up gallery of local artists, fashion show, vendors, food, cocktails, and live music to Five Points on Sat., July 8 at 8 p.m.

🆓 Admission is free to the High Museum of Art on UPS Second Sunday. Visitors can partake in drop-in art-making experiences, performances, and opportunities to view all the High’s permanent collection and special exhibitions. Sun., July 9.

💀 Oakland Cemetery will present an Art and Architecture of Death event that will discuss the architectural and design choices that are exemplified throughout the cemetery. Sun., July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

🛍 Summerhill Sundays: A Vintage and Handmade Pop Up will bring 50+ local artists, vintage curators, and artisans from across the Southeast. Sun., July 9 from 12-6 p.m.

🍉 The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market presents Watermelon Dreams Market, a showcase of 20+ local vendors of art, crafts, and handmade goods. Sun., July 9 from 1-6 p.m.

🎨 Charis Books and More is launching a new monthly Community Art Making event by disabled and trans artists Barry Lee and Noah Grigni. Free and open to the public. Sun., July 9 from 2-4 p.m.

🥽 Learn basic techniques of glass fusing with instructor Licha Ochoa Nicholson at The Art of Glass Fusing – Adults workshop. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, Sun., July 9 from 1-4 p.m. $240 for members and $260 for non-members.

🏷 Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee is hosting a Handmade Artisan Market with 20+ local makers, food trucks, live music, and of course plenty of great brews. Sun., July 9 from 12:30-7 p.m.

🗣 Join an intimate, small-group conversation about the Evelyn Hofer: Eyes on the City exhibition at the High Museum of Art. Inquiring Minds will meet in the Taylor Lobby of the Wieland Pavilion. Tues., July 11 from 1:30-3 p.m.