Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Peaches, blueberries, corn, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Grilled Peaches with Honey Goat Cheese

Grilled Peaches with Honey Goat Cheese Recipe:

Ingredients:

Peaches

Lemon Honey

Goat Cheese

Balsamic Reduction (recipe below)

Oregano

Unsalted Butter

Balsamic Reduction:

Use a 1:1 ratio of sugar and balsamic vinegar.

Cook until it’s a nice syrupy consistency

Grilled Peaches with Honey Goat Cheese:

Pit peaches. Make your balsamic reduction. Heat cast iron on medium heat for a few minutes before adding unsalted butter. Let it melt. Put your pitted peaches in and cook until both fleshy sides are a caramelized brown. Whip up your goat cheese with about 3 tablespoons of honey. Build your peach babies with a dollar of honeyed goat cheese and a good dose of the balsamic reduction and a few leaves of fresh oregano

Fried Squash Blossoms

Fried Squash Blossoms Recipe:

Ingredients:

Squash blossoms and leeks

Mushrooms

Banjo cheese

One egg

Oil for frying

Flour

Salt and pepper

Any seasonings for the flour (chef uses Hungarian hot paprika)

Directions:

Start off by doing a small rough chop on your mushrooms and leeks. Cook them up in a pan with a bit of oil until the mushrooms start to brown. Remove from heat and stir in your cheese once the mushroom mix has cooled down a bit. The chef uses a pastry bag for the next part, but you’re welcome to use a spoon or ziplock bag. Put the mix in the blossoms, filling to the part where the petals begin to separate. Give the ends of the petals a light twist. Do a dry-wet-dry breading method of your flour and egg mix (1 egg, a bit of salt, and some water whisked together). Immediately and gently place your breaded blossoms in a pan that has about 1/2 inch of oil. Flip after about 2 minutes or until golden. Place on a towel to cool.

You can also find the recipes for Grilled Peaches with Honey Goat Cheese and Fried Squash Blossoms on Instagram.