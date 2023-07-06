This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

NaanStop has just what you need to beat this heat.

The Atlanta restaurant has a new, refreshing drink on its menu called Nimbu Pani. The drink balances lemon, mint, sugar, and more to provide the perfect break on a hot Atlanta summer day.

Try to make your own Nimbu Pani at home, then stop by NaanStop for a taste.

Nimbu Pani from NaanStop

NaanStop’s Nimbu Pani Recipe:

Ingredients (serves 6-8):

1c water

20g fresh mint (including stems)

1c sugar

1/2c fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/8 tsp black salt or regular table salt

6c water

Directions:

1. Boil water. Add fresh mint and steep for 5 minutes. Filter through fine mesh strainer

2. Add all remaining ingredients and mix well until sugar is dissolved.

3. Serve over Ice, Garnish with fresh mint and a lemon slice

Optional: add 12 oz gin or vodka to make it a refreshing summer cocktail (Shikanji Smash).