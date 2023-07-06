A note on the door of the Hall at Ashford Lane was posted on July 6. Photo: Facebook

Could this be the quickest opening and closing of a metro Atlanta restaurant ever?

Diners reported on social media that the Hall at Ashford Lane, which celebrated its grand opening on May 26, has a sign on the door declaring that it is “closed until further notice.”

In late June, there were reports on social media that the Hall had closed, but it appeared to have been in operation when a Rough Draft reporter stopped by around 3 p.m. on June 30.

There were also social media posts that said employees had walked out after not being paid, but those were later removed.

According to a July 6 Facebook post about Dunwoody-area businesses, the Hall has shut its doors, with no time frame for re-opening.

The 17,000-square-foot space included nine food stalls and, reportedly, Georgia’s largest bar. It opened to somewhat mixed reviews, with diners complaining about slow service and high prices. Others seemed to take a wait-and-see attitude, saying that their first visit to the dining hall showed promise.

At the time of its long-awaited debut, Jamal Wilson, the owner, said he was “thrilled to bring the first food hall to Dunwoody.”

The Hall at Ashford Lane’s owner touted that it had Georgia’s largest bar. Photo: The Hall at Ashford Lane

“Our mission is to create a vibrant and inclusive space where people can come together to savor exceptional food, enjoy refreshing beverages, and celebrate life’s moments,” Wilson said in a statement released by its public relations firm, Babbit Bodner. “We are excited to welcome the community to experience the wide range of culinary offerings and the unmatched ambiance that The Hall at Ashford Lane has to offer.”

Calls to Babbit Bodner were not immediately returned regarding the situation. The Hall at Ashford Lane’s Instagram account has been deleted.

Rough Draft reached out to the city of Dunwoody for information, but communications manager Jennifer Boettcher said she had no updates.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.