Finding the right daycare for your child is a crucial decision that can shape their early development and provide a nurturing environment while you’re at work or attending to other responsibilities. In Sandy Springs, Georgia, there are several daycare options available, each with its unique features and benefits.

1. TLC Preschool

TLC Preschool is a highly-rated daycare center located in Sandy Springs that offers a warm and welcoming environment for children from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

At TLC Preschool, the curriculum is carefully crafted to focus on social, emotional, and cognitive development through play-based learning. Children are encouraged to explore and learn at their own pace while being supported by trained educators who are passionate about early childhood development.

The center offers a variety of programs to meet the different needs of parents, including full-day and half-day options, as well as before and after-school care.

To enroll or book a tour: Call 404-255-8583 or visit their website at https://tlcchildscaping.com/.

2. Primrose School of Sandy Springs South

Primrose School of Sandy Springs is a highly-rated daycare center that offers a comprehensive curriculum for children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. Their program focuses on developing social, emotional, cognitive, and physical skills through hands-on learning experiences. The school also provides nutritious meals and snacks as well as a safe, secure, and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow.

In addition to their early education program, Primrose School of Sandy Springs offers before and after-school care as well as summer camps for children up to 12 years old. Their experienced and caring staff is dedicated to providing each child with personalized attention and support to ensure that they reach their full potential.

Primrose also has another location in Sandy Springs. They are split between North & South.

To enroll: Visit their website at https://www.primroseschools.com/ or call (470) 685-1281. You can also visit them at 5188 Roswell Road.

3. The Sunshine House of Sandy Springs

The Sunshine House of Sandy Springs is a leading daycare center that offers a nurturing and safe environment for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. Their programs are designed to promote social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development through play-based learning activities.

The center offers a comprehensive curriculum that is tailored to meet the unique needs of each child. Their experienced and caring staff is dedicated to providing individualized attention and support to help each child reach their full potential.

The Sunshine House of Sandy Springs also offers before and after-school care as well as summer camps for older children. They provide nutritious meals and snacks, as well as a safe, secure, and stimulating environment for children to learn and grow.

To enroll: Visit their website at www.sunshinehouse.com or call 770-668-0440, or visit their location at 7450 Trowbridge Road.

4. The Goddard School

The Goddard School is another highly-regarded daycare center located in Sandy Springs. Their program is designed to provide children with a nurturing and safe environment that promotes social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Their curriculum is centered around play-based learning, and they offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of working parents.

At The Goddard School, children are encouraged to explore and learn at their own pace while being supported by experienced and caring educators. The center also provides nutritious meals and snacks, as well as a safe and secure environment for children to learn and grow.

To enroll: Visit their website at www.goddardschool.com or call 470-571-1700 or visit them in-person for more information at 6425 Roswell Road.

5. Roswell KinderCare

Roswell KinderCare is a daycare center located in the nearby city of Roswell/Sandy Springs that provides a safe and nurturing environment for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. Their programs are designed to promote social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development through play-based learning activities.

Their experienced and caring staff is dedicated to providing individualized attention and support to each child. They offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of working parents, including full-day and half-day options, as well as before and after-school care and summer camps.

To enroll: Visit their website at www.kindercare.com or call 770-395-1227 or visit their location at 8095 Roswell Road, Suite B.