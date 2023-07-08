Lace up your running shoes to help support the preservation of one of the city’s oldest parks.

Adams Realtors’ 21st annual Run for the Park 5K will be held on Aug. 26 at Grant Park.

Founded in 1979, Adams Realtors is an Atlanta-based boutique real estate firm. Its annual 5K raises funds to support the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that works to restore and maintain Atlanta’s oldest city park.

The 5K race route will follow a scenic route along the streets bordering Grant Park, with a loop through North Grant Park.

The 5K is open to walkers, runners and strollers and will begin at 8 a.m. A free Trot for Tots race for children five and under will also be held starting at 8:45 a.m.

The course was recertified and counts as a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

This year’s race logo is also showcasing a special cause – the Daffodil Project.

The Daffodil Project is a nonprofit working to plant 1.5 million daffodils worldwide to represent the children killed in the holocaust.

Congregation Bet Haverim, in conjunction with the Grant Park Conservancy, have already planted more than 2,000 daffodil bulbs.

Run for the Park will usher in the Summer Shade Festival, a yearly fundraising event organized by the Grant Park Conservancy.

Registration for Run for the Park is open until Aug. 25. Race day registration will also be available beginning at 7 a.m. The event will go ahead rain or shine.

Sponsorship packages are still available to support this year’s Run for the Park. For more information, click here.