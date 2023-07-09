Welcome to Stacks!

July 9 – Hi, we’re Alex and Eloisa, two high school students that love reading, coffee (probably a little too much), and exploring Atlanta’s literary scene.

The goal of Stacks is to become a must-read newsletter for all things book-related in metro Atlanta. By featuring local bookstores, book reviews, events, author profiles, and more, we plan to keep you in the know about current literary happenings.

Thanks for reading! If you have a feature idea, event listing, or feedback you’d like to share, please reply to this email.

Eloisa (L) and Alex work on Stacks at Switchyards.

Enjoy!

Alex & Eloisa

Virginia Highland Books celebrates two years as a community staple

📕 Looking for a new Atlanta bookstore with a perfect small-town feel? Located in the heart of Virginia Highlands, between vibrant shops and restaurants on North Highland Avenue, Virginia Highland Books is the perfect neighborhood bookstore.

The quaint and sunny space is a dreamy home to a beautifully curated collection of books, ranging from classics to new releases, as well as puzzles, games, and stationery.

With an assortment of book clubs and author events, Virginia Highland Books not only serves as a bookseller, but as an institution in the heart of a community looking to bring people together with a common love of literature.

📰 Rough Draft’s Clare S. Richie wrote about the shop when it first opened.

Rooting For the Anti-Hero | “The Guest” by Emma Cline

BOOK REVIEW | BY ELOISA BLOOM

📚 Emma Cline’s new novel, “The Guest,” is chilling, tense, and a perfect book to include in your summer reading.



As the summer winds to a close, Alex finds herself stranded in the Hamptons. Her older boyfriend, Simon, has cast her out of his lush estate with nothing but a train ticket back to New York City. With no home or connections, Alex drifts in and out of various sectors of this exclusive world.



Over the course of a week, readers follow Alex on her journey as an outsider trying to blend into the life of the elite enclave. She manipulates those she encounters to assist her while leaving a trail of destruction behind, yet, in turn, only fades further into invisibility.



Literary Events

🍷 Today, Milton Davis, author of “Muscadine Wine”, will be reading and signing copies of his book at 44th & 3rd Bookseller. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m., and you can buy tickets here.

😮 On July 11, A Capella Books is hosting their monthly You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Book Club at Manuel’s Tavern, where they discuss nonfiction books so crazy they simply cannot be fiction. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

🏙️ On Sat., July 15, the Beltline Book Club will be meeting at 10 a.m. at Ponce City Market to discuss this month’s novel, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo“ by Taylor Jenkins Reid. You can find more information here.

☕️ On July 15 from 1-2 p.m., BUZZ Coffee and Winehouse in Cascade Heights will host their monthly book club for kids ages 3-8. Tickets are $25, and each ticket includes a copy of the book, a cup of hot chocolate or lemonade, and activities with educators.

🌿 On July 18, A Capella Books is hosting its monthly Green Reads Book Club, which takes place on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The book club focuses on novels discussing climate activism, history, change, and other environmental-related topics.

📘 On July 19 at 6:15 p.m., the Paperback Book Club will be discussing “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Shehan Karunatilaka at the Avid Bookshop in Athens, GA. Avid’s newsletter is a great resource for other clubs and events happening at the store.

🎧 On July 20 at 6 p.m., Paulina Porizkova will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet at Buckhead Village to celebrate her new book “No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful.” Tickets are $45, and include a signed copy of the book, plus a champagne toast. A portion of the sales will benefit The Atlanta Women’s Foundation. There are only 50 spots, so be sure to buy your tickets ASAP!

🚀 On July 25, from 7-9 p.m., the authors George Weinstein and Kim Conrey will both launch their new books at the Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern. There is no cost to attend the event, and you can reserve a spot and find more information here.

💅🏻 On July 25, Atlanta’s Girlie Book Club will meet at Apres Diem from 7-9 p.m. to discuss Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Romantic Comedy.” You can RSVP for the event here.

Look & Listen

Here are your book podcast picks of the month:

🏙️ The New Yorker: Fiction Podcast – A monthly reading and conversation with Deborah Treisman, New Yorker fiction editor.

🚦NYT The Book Review Podcast – A weekly podcast featuring conversations with prominent authors and critics about happenings in the literary world.

🍁 Cozy Club Podcast – A podcast created by best friends Monica and Regan discussing beloved books, cozy games, fun stories, candid mental health discussions, and more.

👊 Book Fight Podcast – A bi-monthly podcast where guest authors talk honestly about writing and the literary world. Discussions are often wide-ranging, yet always entertaining.

📅 NPR’s Book of the Day Podcast – A daily pocket-sized podcast to keep up with the books everyone is talking about. The Book of the Day Podcast offers today’s great books in less than 15 minutes.

IG book follow of the week⛱️

Need new book recs for a day by the pool? @amysbookshelf pitches them for you in a quick and colorful post.