Kivatah Castilla Credit: The East Lake Foundation

Kivatah Castilla has been named the new Director of Development for the East Lake Foundation. Castilla is bringing a wealth of experience in fundraising and philanthropy to the East Lake community.

The East Lake Foundation works to help provide Atlanta’s East Lake residents using an integrated model for holistic community development.

“Kivatah Castilla’s appointment as our new Director of Development marks an exciting new chapter for the East Lake Foundation,” said Ilham Askia, President and CEO of the East Lake Foundation. “Her extensive experience in fundraising and her passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to work towards ensuring every member of our community has equitable access to the resources, tools, and support needed to thrive. We are thrilled to welcome Kivatah to our team.”

Castilla holds a BA from Clark Atlanta University. She has successfully led numerous fundraising campaigns and donor engagement initiatives for nonprofit organizations across Atlanta.

“I am honored and excited to join the East Lake Foundation as the Director of Development,” said Castilla. “I have long admired the Foundation’s transformative work and its dedication to providing opportunities for families in need. I look forward to working with the team to further expand our impact and bring positive change to the East Lake community.”