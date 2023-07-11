Johns Creek, Georgia, is home to a variety of vibrant and engaging youth sports programs that provide children with opportunities to learn new skills, foster teamwork, and enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Whether your child is interested in soccer, basketball, tennis, or martial arts, Johns Creek offers a range of programs tailored to different age groups and skill levels.

1. Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Department

The Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Department offers an array of youth sports programs throughout the year. From soccer to basketball, baseball, softball, and more, children of all ages and abilities can find a sport that suits their interests.

To sign up your child, visit the Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Department website or contact them directly for registration details.

2. Newtown Recreation Sports

Newtown Recreation Sports is a fantastic option for parents looking for an array of sports programs for their kids. They offer a variety of sports, including basketball, flag football, soccer, and more, catering to kids of all ages and skill levels. The programs are located at Newtown Park at 3150 Old Alabama Road.

The basketball program is open to boys and girls in grades K-12, offering both recreational and competitive leagues. The flag football program is available to kids aged 5-14, with five age groups to choose from, and both tackle and flag football options. The soccer program is open to kids aged 3-14, with a focus on skill development and fun.

Newtown Recreation Sports also offers a cheerleading program, dance classes, and summer camps, providing kids with a range of options to explore their interests and stay active throughout the year.

3. Ocee Park Athletic Association

Ocee Park Athletic Association is a non-profit organization that offers a variety of youth sports programs for children of all ages. Some of the programs they offer include baseball, softball, football, cheerleading, and basketball. They also offer a variety of camps and clinics throughout the year.

They offer both recreational and competitive leagues, so children of all skill levels can participate.

Website: www.oceepark.com

4. JCAT Swim Team

JCAT Swim Team is a competitive swim team for kids in the Johns Creek area. The team is open to swimmers of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. They offer both year-round and seasonal programs, with options for kids aged 6-18.

The team is coached by experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping swimmers improve their technique and reach their full potential. They offer a positive and supportive environment that encourages swimmers to work hard and have fun.

6. i9 Sports

i9 Sports is a popular youth sports program in Johns Creek that offers a variety of sports for kids to participate in, including basketball, soccer, flag football, and more. The program is open to kids ages 3-14 and offers both recreational and competitive leagues.

One of the unique features of i9 Sports is their focus on sportsmanship and values-based coaching. They strive to instill important life skills in their participants, such as teamwork, respect, and perseverance. They also make an effort to keep the games fun and engaging for kids, with equal playing time and positive reinforcement.

Website: www.i9sports.com.

7. Kids in Sports

Kids in Sports is a nonprofit organization that provides sports programs for children in the Johns Creek area. They offer a range of sports, including soccer, basketball, baseball, and more, for kids of all skill levels. Their programs are designed to encourage physical activity, build confidence, and promote teamwork and sportsmanship.

One of the unique features of Kids in Sports is their focus on inclusivity. They aim to provide sports programs that are accessible to all children, regardless of their background or abilities. They also offer scholarships and financial assistance to families in need. Kids starting from 12 months to 12 years old are able to participate.

Phone: 404-801-9093